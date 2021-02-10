The Northern Colorado Wrestling team is not heading to Ames on Sunday to wrestle.
According to an Iowa State press release, "Northern Colorado will no longer be participating in accordance with the Big 12 Conference's match interruption guidelines due to Covid-19 protocol within the UNC wrestling program."
Iowa State is still wrestling No. 11 Arizona State and No. 15 Northern Iowa on Sunday.
The first dual of the day begins at 11:30 a.m. with Iowa State wrestling Arizona State on mat one, while extra matches between Northern Iowa and Arizona State are on mat two.
Arizona State wrestles Northern Iowa at 1:30 p.m. on mat one, while extra matches between Arizona State and Iowa State are on mat two.
Iowa State ends the day with the Northern Iowa dual at 3:30 p.m. on mat one, while more extra matches featuring all three teams are on mat two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.