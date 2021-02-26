Iowa State's swim team continued its strong performances at the Big 12 Championships on Friday with more impressive finishes.
Day 3 Finals Results
The day started with the Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly as three Cyclones Grace Snyder, Trinity Sadeck and Jazlyn Horras, all finishing inside the top 24. Snyder 20th 57.48, Sadeck 22th 57.57 and Horras 23th 58.15.
Women 400 IM as Lucia Rizzo took home the bronze she also broke another school record in the 400 IM. The previous record was held by Mary Kate Luddy's record of 4:17.77 set in the 2017-18 season.
Rizzo now has the record at 4:17.46; you also had Emily Heymans getting 7th with a time of 4:25.28 Sydney Jackson finished in 10th 4:24.41.
In the women's 200 Freestyle, Ashley Bengtson and Kennedy Tranel in the ‘B’ finals race as Bengtson 13th place with a 1:49.89 time and Tranel 16th place 1:52.12 time.
In the Women 100 Yard Breaststroke, three cyclones’ Thorson, Haas, Breitbac and Hanley, all finished in the top eight. Thorson took home 3rd places 1:01.53 Hass 5th 1:02.15, Breitbac 6th 1:03.10, and Hanley 7th with a 1:03.82.
In the women's 100 back had Sophia Goushchi finishing 7th with her time of 55.25.
The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay had Iowa State’s Andie Quirke, Martha Haas, Emily Haan and Sophia Goushchina finished in 4th with a good time of 1:33.23
Iowa State is currently in third place ahead of TCU and West Virginia with the last of the Big 12 swimming championship on Saturday.
