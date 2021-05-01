Leading the way for the Cyclones in day two of the Rock Chalk Classic was sophomore Emily March.
March represented the Iowa State in the women's discuss and would go on to set a new school record while finishing first overall. Her best throw of the day came in at 58.27m, breaking the previous record of 58.02m set back in 2014 by Christina Hillman at the NCAA Championships. March's new school record is also good enough to put her at the No. 8 spot in the NCAA as of right now.
Another Cyclone who impressed on Saturday was sophomore Kaylyn Hall. Hall ran in the women's 100-meter hurdles and would go on to take first place with a time of 13.30 seconds. This mark is also a new personal best for Hall, improving on her previous record by .35 seconds.
The final notable performance from day two of the Rock Chalk Classic came from freshman Kevin Sakson.
Sakson competed in the men's discus, and although he would only finish fourth, he threw a new personal record of 187-2. That new personal record is also good enough to put Sakson at the No. 9 spot all-time in Iowa State history in the men's discuss.
