Iowa State's swim team continued its competition at the Big 12 Championships on Thursday, with more solid finishes.
Day Two Recap
Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle Final: Brinley Horras took home seventh place with the time of (4:53.08.) Sydney Jackson also finished the race in 13th place with a time of (4:56.93.)Kennedy Tranel finished in 19th place with her own time of 4:58.99.
In the 200 IM, Lucia Rizzo finished in third place, getting the bronze medal in 200 IM. Rizzo broke Kasey Roberts' record of (2:00.29) set in the 2014-15 season. Also in the 200 IM finals, Trinity Gilbert took first in her heat and ninth overall (2:02.82.)
Emily Heymans places 14th overall with her time (2:04.54), and Lehr Thorson took 16th with her 2:06.43.
In the Women 50 Yard Freestyle, both Andie Quirke and Sophia Goushchi finished inside the top-15. Quirke got 13th placed (23.63), and Goushchi in 14th place (23.73).
The 400 Medley Relay team Emily Haan, Lehr Thorson, Lucia Rizzo, and Martha Haas got 4th place with their time of (3:42.82.)
Iowa State, currently has 143 points, which is currently tried for fourth place in the Big 12 with the TCU Horn Frogs.
