The Iowa State Cyclones went into overtime for the first time this season against the Memphis Tigers, but lost 1-0 in a competitive match.
The game was one of the most physical the team has played this season as both teams combined for 34 fouls. Overtime consisted of two ten minute halves with golden goal in play as the Tigers capitalized on that time and scored with just a minute left in the first half of overtime.
This late loss stung Cyclone head coach Matt Fannon as he said the loss was tough to take.
“These moments are always the worst,” Fannon said. “It’s tough it really is but I’m incredibly proud of the way we played, again I thought we were excellent in a lot of areas there's just some details we have to work on and we’re such a young team, it’s coming.”
The Memphis Tigers had a majority of the chances as they recorded eight shots on target and really tested Cyclones goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. Silkowitz made a total of seven saves as she was very active between the sticks.
Fannon mentioned Silkowitz’s ability to shape the defense as one if the reasons she’s been so crucial over the last few weeks.
“She pulled off a couple of saves and a couple she caught because she organizes our defenders so well,” Fannon said. “She made a couple of very good saves and a couple of brave saves which we’re really proud of her for, she’s really got the mentality to be a winner and push our women to be better in front of her.”
The Cyclones however, struggled to create many chances against the solid Tigers defense, which is uncharacteristic of them given their attacking play the last few games. Although there were not very many chances created by the Cyclones, the chances they did create were quality and could have seen them take the lead in regular time.
A one-on-one between freshman Lauren McConnell and the Tigers goalkeeper was put over the bar in the first half and a square ball to Mira Emma in the second half just missed her cleat as the Cyclones had an opportunity to put the game away late in the second half.
Despite the loss, the Cyclones can be proud of their performance against one of the top teams in the country.
Fannon recognized how well his team played against the Tigers and says he wouldn’t change a thing about the way his team played.
“If we were to play this game again we’d go with the same game-plan, we’d go with the same idea,” Fannon said. “I think on another day that little bit of luck may have just stretched Mira’s toe by an extra inch and we win the game 1-0 so, that’s soccer, that's why we all hate it right?”
Although the loss was a tough one to take for Fannon, he has a lot of confidence in his squad moving forward after this battle with the Tigers. Heading into the Cyclone’s next match against Creighton, Fannon knows what his squad is capable of after that performance and is eager for the future.
“I think knowing that we can play at this level, knowing that we’re so close to breaking the habit of who Iowa State has been for years and years of not being a top team, we’re so close to breaking it,” Fannon said. “It really is that close that I think we know we’ve got it in us, we just need to keep playing the same way and it is coming.”
