No. 5 Iowa State wrestling completed its weekend sweep on Saturday as they cruised to a 27-12 win over Big 12 opponent Air Force at Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones never trailed in the dual, winning the first four matches contested and registering four bonus point victories overall. In their final match at home, they held a 20-7 advantage over their opponents on takedowns. Air Force's wins came at 285, 141 and 157 pounds, against Sam Schuyler, Cody Phippen and Andrew Flora respectively.
"It was okay, it wasn't earth shaking," head coach Kevin Dresser said on his team's home finale. "[We] got through it, did what we had to do."
Sophomore Kysen Terukina stole the show again at 125 pounds, as he came back from a six-point deficit over Air Force senior Jared Van Vleet. The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native recorded an escape with 18 seconds left in the second period, then went on a 3-0 run in the third and finished it off with a takedown as time expired. It was his third consecutive win, as he finished the weekend with a 2-0 mark.
"I felt like at 125 and 133, all they did was counter and not do anything, but that's another way to wrestle," Dresser said regarding Terukina. "We got a little sloppy with the shot and got caught, but good for him to fight back. I think we all, that have been following Kysen this year, see him as a pretty talented guy out there. You got to fight to come back, and he wanted to come back and got the crowd on their feet."
It was also a last dance for senior Jarrett Degen, who wrestled in his final home match at 149 pounds against Dylan Martinez. Degen led by as many as six points and finished with an 11-3 major decision to earn his 14th win of the season.
The win was Degen's 88th of his Iowa State career, as he leads all starters in that category. The Belgrade, Mt., native now also has eight bonus point victories on the year, as he snapped a two-match skid from last weekend when he fell to opponents from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Degen is in his sixth year at Iowa State, having transferred from Virginia Tech in 2016. Since joining the Cyclones, he has been a part of and witnessed first-hand the rise in the program, having qualified for the NCAA championships the last four years.
"It's just been up, and up, and up every year [that] I've been here," Degen said on the shift in the program's culture. "More [NCAA] qualifiers, more points, higher rankings. It's been awesome watching this team grow since I came here. I'm excited to finish this year out with them."
Bouncing back was the theme for redshirt junior Joel Devine on Saturday, as he came away with a 3-2 win over No. 30 Sam Wolf. The 18th-ranked Devine and No. 32 Isaac Judge (165 pounds) both lost their opening matches on Friday against West Virginia, with Devine getting pinned by West Virginia's Dennis Robin at the 1:07 mark.
Devine was frank about that loss to Robin, saying afterwards, "Yesterday, I went out fully expecting to put a whomp on this guy, and the next thing you know, I found myself getting pinned by a guy who sucked. I went home that night, took a minute, probably an hour to get some deep thinking about it. [Today] we started right at 165, and I went out and decided I was going to fight, so it felt good to go out there and bounce back from that loss."
The regrouping paid off, as Devine recorded the first takedown of the match in the first period for a 2-0 lead, then added an escape to keep his opponent at bay. The win put him at a 10-4 mark on the year.
Iowa State will try to keep its undefeated mark in the Big 12 alive on Friday, when they will travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa to take on No. 22 Northern Iowa. The Panthers have been on a run over the past month or so, winning five out of their last six duals to rise up into the national polls.
The dual is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and can be streamed live on FloWrestling.
