Head Coach Jay Ronayne talks to Sophomore Molly Russ before she stars her floor routine during the Iowa State, Iowa and Missouri tri-meet. the cyclones won with a team score of 196.700 points.  

The Big 12 Conference announced its All-Big 12 honors Monday and Andrea Maldonado mad the list for her efforts in the floor event. This comes just after she was awarded First Team All American last week on the floor. 

Maldonado would finish the season tied for 7th in the nation on the floor, finishing with a score of 9.950 or higher four different times.

Maldonado would also take home a total of six Big 12 Weekly Awards, earning Event Specialist of the Week four times and Newcomer of the Week twice.

Maldonado is the first Cyclone to earn an All Big 12 honor and become an All American in the same season since Caitlin Brown in 2015. Brown earned Big 12 All Around/Beam honors and Second Team honors on the beam in the 2015 NCAA Championships.

