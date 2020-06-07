With restrictions from COVID-19 being eased, businesses and public places are beginning to open more things up safely.
One such place is the Homewood Golf Course in Ames, Iowa.
In a press release on Friday, the city of Ames announced Homewood Golf Course will begin to allow customers to rent golf carts on Monday and will only allow one person per cart unless golfers share the same address.
The Homewood Golf Course clubhouse, which has concessions and restrooms, has remained closed since this season, since the courses opening on May 1.
However, now that is going to change as well.
On June 15, the clubhouse at Homewood Golf Course is "anticipated to open up" and visitors are encouraged to wear masks and "observe safe, social distancing practices."
Up-to-date information on the city of Ames parks and recreational areas can be found here.
