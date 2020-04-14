In late March the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced they will grant spring athletes an extra year of eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring college sports in 2020.
Iowa State women's golf's lone senior Amelia Grohn was given the opportunity of returning to Ames for her fifth season.
On Monday, Grohn announced she will be seizing that opportunity and will be returning to use her fifth year of eligibility for the Cyclones.
We have great news. Senior Amelia Grohn is coming back for one more year!#CyclONEnation 🌪️⛳🌪️ pic.twitter.com/QS2GHztuqi— Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) April 13, 2020
"To be offered an opportunity to compete in your senior year again is something I wouldn't trade for the world. I have grown so much through my years at Iowa State and I still have so much to learn and bring to the program. I honestly can't wait to get next year underway with this strong group of ladies," Grohn said via the women's golf Twitter page.
Grohn ended the 2019-20 campaign with a stroke average of 74.95, which ranked fourth on the team. She was also fourth on the team with total birdies with 46. Her career stroke average of 74.96 ranks fourth in school history.
Most importantly, the Coffs Harbour, Australia, native's experience will be a great help next season, as the Cyclones were expected to have a very young team with only three upperclassmen.
