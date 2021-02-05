As day one concluded for both Iowa State and Kansas swim and dive on Friday, it wasn't a good day for the Cyclones, as Kansas leads 106-44.
The Iowa State swim and dive team got off to decent start with the 200 medley relay team finishing in third place. Wyli Erlechman, Martha Haas, Emily Haan, and Andie Quirke with a combined time of 1:45.31, their second-fastest time of the season.
Lehr Thorson took third in the 100 Breast with 1:03.54. Martha Haas (1:05.31) and Paige Hanley (1:05.32) had great finishes as they both respectively grabbed fourth and fifth places.
In the 50 Free event, Emma Sass (24.79), Andie Quirke (24.84), and Trinity Sadecky (25.53) placed fourth through sixth place in the event.
The competition will resume Saturday at 10 a.m.
