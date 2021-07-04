An appearance in the NBA Finals is on deck for former Iowa State Cyclone Abdel Nader.
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 to take a 4-2 series win in the Western Conference Finals (WCF). This set the team up for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.
The 27-year-old is wrapping up his fourth NBA season, looking to win the title. During the regular season, Nader averaged 6.7 points per game along with 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
Nader did not get the chance to play during the playoffs up until game four of the WCF. His biggest contribution during the playoffs has been his 4-point, two-rebound performance in game five of the WCF.
Nader is currently looking to follow up former Cyclone Talen Horton-Tucker, who won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
