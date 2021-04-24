The Iowa State Cyclones beat the Baylor Bears, 6-4 in the second game of a three-game home series.
The Lady Bears struck first in the top of the third inning with a solo home run by freshman Emily Hott. It was back to back for the Lady Bears with a senior Goose McGlaun home run, extending the Baylor lead 2-0.
The Cyclone offensive party started in the bottom of third. The Cyclones started out with the bases loaded and no outs, but the Baylor defense got a runner out at home. But it was freshman Milaysia Ochoa’s up the middle single that brought both sophomore Carli Spelhaug and senior Sami Williams home to tie it up, 2-2.
In the top of the fifth, the Lady Bears responded with a solo home run from sophomore Lou Gilbert.
Ochoa hit a two run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Cyclones the lead, 4-3.
An RBI double from the Lady Bears tied it up in the top of the sixth, 4-4. Junior Shannon Mortimer was able to keep the Lady Bears at one run going into the bottom of the sixth.
In the bottom of the seventh, Williams hit a walk off two-run homer to beat the Lady Bears, 6-4.
The series finale will be played at Noon on Sunday at the Cyclones Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.