Some of the Iowa State men's basketball players are arriving on campus, and there are a lot of new faces. After the team announced that TJ Otzelberger would be the next head coach, it was time to fill out the roster, and the Cyclones did just that.
𝙇𝙚𝙩’𝙨 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙…🌪🌪🌪🌪#C5C🌪 | #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/QsBHTuRBFT— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) June 12, 2021
The Cyclones brought in ESPN's 37th-ranked recruit Tyrese Hunter. Hunter is a four-star point guard out of Racine, Wisconsin, and will provide a boost to the backcourt. Hunter was already signed to the team, but he reaffirmed his commitment despite the coaching change.
Otzelberger wasted no time after being hired, going after players in the transfer portal right away. Aljaž Kunc was the first to transfer to the Cyclones, doing so in late March. Kunc is a 6-foot-8-inch forward from Washington State University that provides the team with a strong jump shot.
The next transfer to choose Ames was Denver forward Robert Jones. Standing at 6-foot-10-inches, Jones will certainly provide the team will some depth in the post. Otzelberger emphasized the importance of an inside presence when he was hired, and he backed this up in the transfer portal.
Iowa State also brought in Minnesota transfer Gabe Kalscheur, a 6-foot-4-inch guard. Kalscheur provides a defensive presence and has also proven that he can score when needed.
Former Cyclone Caleb Grill will also be returning for his second stint at Iowa State. Grill followed Otzelberger during his move to UNLV and is exciting to continue working with him. Grill is a proven 3-point shooter, so he could provide scoring potential for the team.
Kansas transfer Tristan Enaruna was the next to join Iowa State. Enaruna is a 6-foot-8-inch forward from the Netherlands, and he was a four-star recruit in 2019. Enaruna has the talent to flourish, but he only played 10 minutes per game for the Jayhawks.
The final scholarship for the 2021 season went to transfer from Penn State Izaiah Brockington. The 6-foot-5-inch guard averaged 12.6 points per game last season, proving he is a strong option at the college level.
Otzelberger also saw a pair of commitments from highly ranked 2022 recruits Tamin Lipsey and Eli King.
These highly coveted recruits and proven transfers will be the future of Iowa State, and with the help of TJ Otzelberger, it may be bright.
