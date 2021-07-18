Iowa State football has announced a pair of game time changes for the team’s first two games of the season. With the season under 50 days away, game times and television assignments are beginning to sort out.
The season opener against Northern Iowa will now be played at 3:30 p.m. Central Standard Time on Sept. 4. Fans will be able to view this game on ESPN+.
In week two, the highly anticipated game against Iowa will also be taking place at 3:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. This game will be featured on national television network ABC on Sept. 11.
The team’s final nonconference game Sept. 18 against UNLV was not moved and is expected to take place at 9:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. CBS will be airing the matchup between these teams.
Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
