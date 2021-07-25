After the first few days of the Olympics, here is a day-by-day breakdown of Olympic performances from past and current Cyclone athletes.
July 24
Candelaria Herrera
Argentina’s women’s volleyball team started the Olympics off with a matchup with the United States. The United States defeated Argentina in straight sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-20) to open play for the pair of Pool B teams.
Current Iowa State player Candelaria Herrera started in each of the first two sets, recording three kills with a .400 efficiency percentage in her Olympic debut.
The next matchup for Argentina will come against the Russian Olympic Committee at 8:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on Monday.
July 25
Ariana Orrego
Iowa State gymnast Ariana Orrego appeared in her second Olympics, becoming the first Cyclone gymnast to perform at the games. Orrego is also the first female gymnast to compete for Peru at the Olympics.
Orrego scored 13.433 on vault, 9.466 on uneven bars, 12.066 on balance beam and 12.066 on floor. These scores landed her in 74th place for the all-around, which was not enough to qualify for the finals.
This was certainly a tremendous experience for Orrego, Iowa State gymnastics and gymnastics in Peru.
Upcoming events
3:20 a.m. Monday - Canada women’s basketball vs. Serbia (Bridget Carleton - Canada)
7 p.m. Monday - Argentina women’s volleyball vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Candelaria Herrera - Argentina)
All times are Central Standard Time.
