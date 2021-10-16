AMES — Iowa State made history Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, with a 30-20 win over Kansas State.
The Cyclones won their first game against the Wildcats in Manhattan since 2004. It was the first time since the 2004-05 seasons that they've beaten the Wildcats in back-to-back meetings.
Iowa State returns to Jack Trice Stadium 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play to take on No.8 Oklahoma State (6-0).
Breece continues to dominate
It didn't take long for the Cyclones' workhorse to make a statement.
In the opening play from scrimmage, and Breece's first carry of the night, the junior tailback took the handoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Iowa State led 7-0 12 seconds into the game.
And he wasn't close to being done.
Hall finished with 30 carries for a career-high 197 yards and two touchdowns. Hall finished with 100 or more yards for the 23rd time in his last 26 games. He added five catches for 35 yards in the win.
It was Hall's 18th-straight game with a touchdown — a Big 12 record and the fifth longest streak in the FBS since 1996.
After posting 69 yards rushing in each of his first two games, Hall has posted 610 combined yards in his last four games.
Andrew Mevis stays steady
Even though Hall plowed through the Wildcat defense for most of the night, Andrew Mevis continued to do work for a special teams unit of Iowa State not known for its stability.
The Fordham transfer knocked through four field goals, all from at least 40 yards out. Mevis made a 44-yarder in the 1st quarter after Iowa State punted its second drive of the game. Mevis would go on to make field goals from 41, 40 and 41 yards to give the Cyclones the cushion they needed.
Mevis is now seven for nine on kicks of at least 40 yards. He became the first kicker since Connor Assalley against Akron in 2018 with four made field goals in a single game for Iowa State.
Will McDonald says hello
Iowa State lacked pressure in its previous game against Kansas, but it's biggest pass-rushing threat started the spooky season off by terrorizing Skylar Thompson and the Kansas State offense Saturday.
McDonald ended his day with a total of four tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. The redshirt junior moved to 4.5 sacks this year and 22 in his career.
It's the most sacks he's had in a single game this year and his two forced fumbles put him at three on the season — the most in a single season for him.
