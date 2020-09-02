The Iowa State Men's and Women's Cross Country team announced its respective 2020 season schedule, with three meets set to occur in the fall season.
The Cyclones kick off their season on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. in Lawrence, Kan, with the Bob Timmons Classic.
They then travel to Columbia, Mo., to partake in the Gans Creek Classic on Oct 3. The start time for the women's portion of the meet is 9 a.m., while the men's team starts at 10 a.m. The Gans Creek Classic is hosted by the University of Missouri Tigers.
The Cyclones have just two meets to get prepared for the Big 12 Championship, which, once again, is hosted in Lawrence, on Oct. 30. The start time for the women's meet is 10 a.m. and the men's team will follow after.
Iowa State men's cross country is looking to secure its fourth Big 12 title in a row while the women's team look to win the Big 12 again. The women's team has won the conference crown seven of the last nine seasons.
This is obviously a different season for sports teams around the country, and the Iowa State Cross Country program is no different. They will have two fewer meets than last year, and the NCAA Championships will not be taking place as ruled by the NCAA president Mark Emmert back on August 12.
