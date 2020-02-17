Sponsored
We just experienced the lovely holiday of Valentine’s Day, a time that’s all about your special someone, or a time where, if you’re single, have to hear all about everyone else’s special someone. I’d say that this week is the perfect time to focus on yourself and get some dinner items that are focused on what matters: you. It's time to treat yourself!
I’ve picked out some ideas that would be perfect for a dinner night dedicated to you. Cook these up and enjoy your “Me Time”!
1. Sushi
Grab a couple sushi rolls, kick back on the couch with a movie. Treat yourself!
2. Bacon Wrapped Sirloin
Really any of the bacon wrapped meats would do, because the perfect treat is a delicious steak wrapped in bacon. Treat yourself!
3. Tomahawk Ribeye
Now, you might have seen these when you were shopping for your boo on Valentine’s Day and been very intrigued. Tackling this gnarly steak could be a great use of Me Time. Treat yourself!
4. Frozen Pizza
Simplicity can sometimes be the best gift. Pick up a pizza, but one that's just a notch above your normal $2 choice. Treat yourself!
5. Burger and Fries
A classic combination that might be your comfort food! Easy to make and easier to enjoy. Treat yourself!
It should go without saying, but a tall glass of whatever you’re feeling would pair well with any of these food ideas. Maybe get a nicer bottle of wine for your treat, or go with whatever your usual is!
At the end of the day, treating yourself is only about what one person wants: you. So no matter what you go with for your Me Time meal, as long as it’s something that makes you happy you’ve succeeded. Treat yourself!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.