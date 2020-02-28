Sponsored Content
The food truck we have all come to know and love, Macubana, has expanded its brand and is now serving its cheesy creations restaurant style. Opening just months ago, the restaurant is now in full swing, catering to the cravings of hungry college students after a night out.
Herbert Dardano, owner of Macubana, is the mastermind behind the mac. Herb started his journey as an agronomy student at Iowa State. During his time as a student, he was an employee at Cafe Beaudelaire, sister company to Macubana. Claudio Gianello, owner of Cafe Beaudelaire, was a mentor to Herb in the early stages of Macubana.
“This wouldn’t exist without Claudio. He’s actually the one that’s given me this opportunity,” Herb said. “He came up to me, and I was breaking down boxes in the basement of Cafe Beaudelaire, and he said ‘Hey, if you ever have an idea come up to me, and I’ll support you,’ and that’s how Macubana started.” Herb introduced his first food truck to Campustown while finishing his last semester at Iowa State, but mac & cheese wasn’t always the first priority.
“I thought it was going to be a belgian fry type of cart,” Herb said, “but at the last second, fried mac & cheese came into the equation and it stuck.” There’s no question as to why fried mac & cheese became a bestseller—cheesy pasta encased in a crunchy exterior? Yes please! Macubana held onto that same concept upon opening its restaurant, but they are no longer limited to the small space of a food truck.
While Macubana is known for its cheesy dishes, they have a variety of refreshments on their menu. For anyone looking for a Cuban coffee, espresso, or latte, Macubana has it covered. They are also equipped with a full bar that’s open until 2 a.m., and a great selection of draft beers.
There is no shortage of flavor when it comes to the menu items at Macubana. If you’re looking for a comfortable and inviting atmosphere to grab brunch, Macubana is your place. From a breakfast-style empanada to omelets to a breakfast Mac-Bowl, you can start your day with some cheesy comfort. Macubana’s menu is packed with several different Mac Bowls, and a variety of mac & cheese grilled cheeses to satisfy your need for cheese.
“My main goal is to keep the quality. You know, how can I increase business, but at the same time, make sure that everything that comes out has good quality, that’s our mission,” Herb said. Herb also expressed his empathy for the college student’s budget. “The goal is to cater to the student body, and I was a student so I know the amount of money that you can spend,” Herb said.
Their menu reflects these values, and the dishes are worth every penny. While Macubana’s kitchen stays open until 1:30 a.m. to serve customers enjoying all that Welch Ave has to offer, if you’re worried that you won’t see the food truck out and about as a result of the restaurant, fear not. The food truck is still up and running, and you can find their hours on their Facebook page.
