Sponsored Content
Everyone has their own idea of what a perfect night out is. Going for drinks, dancing, or anything in between. The most basic option anyone can imagine is dinner and a movie, but that is exactly the date we are sending you on. However, we've found a couple hidden gems for your typical movie and dinner plans right here in Ames, Iowa.
The Spice Thai Cuisine
The word “Spice” and “Thai” all in the same name? I’m definitely in and you should be too. This was my first time at The Spice and to say I was blown away would be an understatement. My friend and I sat down, eagerly looking over the menu deciding what amazing dish we are going to try. Apparently we are much more similar than I anticipated and ended up ordering the exact same meal, but it was the best meal either of us had in a long time. Starting the night off we ordered fried dumplings, which both of us doused in soy sauce. And let me tell you, if you’ve never had a fried dumpling be prepared to find your new favorite food. I am pretty sure the both us could’ve ate fifty each. For our entrée, we both decided to go with the Thai fried rice with chicken and asked for the meal to be extra spicy. I am a fanatic for spicy food so when this meal had me guzzling glass after glass of water, I was more than satisfied. Don’t worry, if you do not like your lips burning while eating food like me, you do not have to get your meal spicy. If The Spice is going to be your introduction to Thai food, I definitely recommend the Thai fried rice. A familiar dish meets bold flavors to keep you wanting more and more. This quaint and cozy place will make time vanish, and by the end of the night your stomach will be filled to the brim. Check out the full menu here!
North Grand Cinema
One of the most simple of joys in life, going to the movies. Need the kids to sit quiet for two hours? Movies. Nervous for your first date and can’t work up the courage to talk to them yet? Movies. The movies are your safe place, your comfort zone. If you think your movie experience cannot get any better, wait until you sit down in the reclining seats at North Grand Cinema. As soon as I stepped in the door and the smell of buttery delicious popcorn hit my nose, I felt content. All you have to do is grab a bucket and find your seats. Easy-peasy. A place that requires minimal effort on your part to make it a wonderful time. My friend and I watched the movie “Just Mercy.” Did we go initially for Micheal B. Jordan? Maybe. Were we in tears of happiness by the end of the movie? Definitely. North Grand Cinema offers pure comfort and tranquility while their movies play. Lounged seats, surround sound, and a perfectly lit atmosphere, catapults you into the movie itself. Once the movie was over and we wiped the tears from our face we were greeted by a friendly smile, who gave us mints. This simple gesture of thanks was the cherry on top of a perfect evening. Everyone loves the simplicity of the movies and North Grand Cinema does it right.
