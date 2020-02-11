Sponsored
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you don’t want to blow last week’s paycheck on a fancy dinner, you can impress your special someone by whipping up a nice home-cooked meal. But with school and work, not everyone has the time to plan out a meal for the big date, however there’s an easy solution to this!
The Fareway Meat Market has a number of items in their fresh case that are prepped and ready to cook, so you can grab it right before you need to start cooking for your Valentine’s date.
1. Bacon-wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Caribbean Jerk Marinade & Twice-Baked Potatoes
With these items, you pretty much have your whole meal! The pork tenderloin is only $3.99 per pound, comes on skewers, seasoned and marinated, ready to be cooked, and that marinade is bursting with flavor. And the twice baked potatoes are the easiest part, you just need to toss them in the oven! The potatoes are only going to cost you $5.99 per pound. These would be a great last minute pick-up for your Valentine’s date night at home.
2. Homemade Ready-to-Cook Steak or Chicken Fajita Mix & Bacon-wrapped Stuffed Peppers
Another delicious option to grab from the grocery store at the last minute, with the ready-to-cook fajita mix and bacon-wrapped peppers. All you need to do is pick up some tortillas and some toppings for the fajita mix and it’s ready to be the main course for the night! Depending on if you pick steak or chicken, it will only run you $6.99 or $5.99 per pound. And you can choose between bacon-wrapped jalapeño or sweet peppers, but either way they're easy to just toss in the oven and have as your side for only $6.99 per pound!
Any of these choices would be quick and easy ways to have a romantic and delicious Valentine's Day date night at home. And they work perfectly for those of us that aren’t the best at planning, so don’t worry about picking it up until the last minute!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.