Sponsored Content
With Spring Break right around the corner, you might be just about to hop in your car and take a road trip to somewhere warmer! And while it's only natural to be pumped for wherever you’re going, you don’t want to overlook one key part of the vacation: your vehicle. The health of your car is something that is of the utmost importance if you're planning on taking a road trip this Spring Break. You don’t want the drive to turn into a nightmare when your car breaks down on the side of the road and you add a day to your drive.
That’s why it’s crucial to take your car in for a check-up before hitting the road! You never know what might need to be tuned up and you want your vehicle operating at peak performance for the big trip. That’s why Ron’s Auto is offering a free complimentary inspection and consultation on any concerns! They’ll check your lights, belts, wipers, tire pressure, tire tread, and scan for codes. If anything needs work, they’ll be able to schedule you for an appointment before you hit the road! You can find them at 119 Washington Avenue, right off Lincoln Way.
Make sure to take advantage of this great deal, and get your vehicle running as well as it can! It’ll make for a no stress drive to wherever you go for Spring Break. That way, you can relax and and enjoy your much deserved vacation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.