Sponsored
I've been there, you're nervous, unsure of how to approach it. Hands are a little clammy, sweat beads up on your forehead. Don't be scared, it's your first time trying sushi but you won't want to wait nearly as long for the second time.
1. California Roll
This is a great choice for your first-time sushi experience. The classic but not dull combo of crab, ‘cado and cucumber, wrapped up in the usual nori (a thin sheet of seaweed for you newbies) and rice. Its a regular performer, and hits on all of the sushi basics that make it a delicious dinner option, however there are plenty of ways to spice it up.
2. Crunchy Shrimp Roll
After a toe-dip into a new world, there’s no better way to upgrade from the basics, and that's what the Crunchy Shrimp Roll does. Shrimp and cucumber wrapped in nori and rice, topped with crispy tempura flakes, delicious Japanese BBQ sauce and spicy mayo. Doesn't that sound like a mouth party? Personally, shrimp rolls are one of my favorite types of sushi and I'm thinking you might agree!
3. Outer Banks Roll
With sushi, the possibilities are endless and can lead to some wild combinations of seafood, veggies and sauce. The Outer Banks Roll is a chance to dabble into what sushi can look like once you're comfortable with the California Rolls of the world. It's got tuna, salmon, yellowtail wrapped in nori and rice, topped with sriracha chili sauce and spicy mayo. A perfect mix of fish and sauce that will delight your taste buds!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.