Valentine’s Day is coming up! If you want some brownie points with that special someone, planning your night out in advance to avoid all the last-minute scrambling is a great way to do it.
And personally, I think that a homemade meal, with a few glasses of wine, is one of the best Valentine’s date night options that you can have. Not a frequent date night chef? Don’t worry, I’ve got a couple ideas for you that will be sure to impress on Valentine’s Day!
1. Surf & Turf
This is a fairly classic combination, seafood and landfood – I don’t know if landfood makes sense, but you get what I mean right? I’d suggest pairing a filet mignon steak and lobster tail for instance, but there are an endless number of iterations for surf and turf. Filet mignon plus a lobster tail is going to be a little pricey but hey, you’re trying to blow someone off their feet right? Some sides that would pair beautifully with the meal would be a twice baked potato, which you can make yourself, but they often come oven-ready at a lot of grocery stores, and some bacon-wrapped asparagus. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. For this meal, if you’re looking for a bottle of wine, it's hard to go wrong. Lobster and steak each pair with their own varietals of wine, so choosing either a red, like pinot noir or merlot, or a white such as chardonnay or sauvignon blanc will work. Or, pick a bottle of each! No matter what, this meal should blow away any Valentine’s date.
2. Chicken Alfredo
If Surf & Turf is a little out of your price or skill range, an option that is both cheaper and easier to cook, yet still delicious and romantic, is pasta! And a classic version of pasta that would be great for a Valentine’s dinner is chicken alfredo. You only need some chicken breast, noodles, and then you can choose if you wanna use the pasta sauce from a jar, or make it yourself. I’d recommend making your own sauce, because it’s pretty simple and will taste miles better. You can throw in some veggies, like broccoli, and there are a couple sides that would go great with this. You could make some cheesy garlic bread, the frozen stuff always turns out perfect for me, and even whip up some stuffed mushrooms, which you can usually find pre-made at the meat counter. For this meal, a white wine pairs best, a varietal such as pinot grigio or a chardonnay would work great.
