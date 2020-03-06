Sponsored Content
As word spreads about the 1st annual “Ain’t Patrick’s Day” celebration occurring in downtown Ames, this Saturday, March 7, we thought it would be helpful to answer some of the most frequently asked questions surrounding the event. Here goes:
Q: Is this a real holiday?
A: If you believe it in your heart, it is as real as real can be.
Q: Do I have to wear green, like on St. Patrick’s Day?
A: Ain’t Patrick’s Day is not about telling people what they have to do. It’s about gathering with friends and celebrating the death of a fictional character. But yes, you have to wear green.
Q: I see four sponsors listed on the Ain’t Patrick’s Day ad. Are these the only venues we should go to?
A: London Underground, CornBred, Torrent Brewing and Whiskey River happen to be the four businesses who stepped up to run with this crazy, student generated idea. So, you should definitely show them some love. However, there are a ton of other drinking establishments, restaurants and cool shops to explore in Downtown Ames. We encourage you to come early, stay late and check out as many places as you can.
Q: What kind of deals are going on?
A: Funny you should ask, because all of the sponsors have deals going on.
London Underground:
$1 off ALL 11 varieties of Irish Whiskeys
$1 off pints of Guinness
They are open at 2 pm and plan to be well staffed!
Cornbred:
Their beer garden, The Railyard, will be open with live music starting at 6 pm lasting until 10 pm.
$1 off all Alluvial and Confluence Nitro Stout beers.
Their featured drink of the night is called “Kiss Me I’m Iowish”, made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Frangelico, Bailey’s Irish Cream, almond milk and cocoa powder.
Whiskey River:
$3.75 domestic beers
$4 shot specials
Torrent Brewing Company:
$1 off all flights, all day
$1 off select pints
Q: How do I get to and from the event responsibly?
A: Main Street is a bit of a hike from many student neighborhoods but it is a fairly short Uber or cab ride (yes cabs actually do run to downtown Ames still.) Plus, there are multiple bus routes that stop downtown. If you can make it work, we highly recommend the green route!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.