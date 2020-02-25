Sponsored Content
Have you ever walked into the store to get your groceries, the store turns into a black hole, you come out and it's a new season? Yeah me too.
Grocery shopping is something that always seems to take longer than you expect. Even if you only need three items, you have to walk all the way around the store to get them, inevitably getting distracted by something that looks tasty and all the sudden your three item trip took 30 minutes.
What if you could eliminate the possibility of distractions, trim the fat off grocery shopping, and make it an efficient, easy experience? The Fareway Meat Market does exactly that! It has one aisle (yes one), is perfectly compact, and everything is easy to find. You can pop in, grab what you want for dinner plus some beer, a bottle of wine or maybe your favorite liquor for a nice cocktail, chips, fries or a salad mix in three minutes. Then, check out with self-check and be back in your car in five minutes or less!
They have an awesome selection of fresh meats, some ready-to-cook items like wings and enchiladas, a bunch of wine, beer and liquor choices, and a good variety of other items to round out a meal and even more. But despite the number of options, it’s a store that is hard to spend more than 15 minutes in, so it's perfect for a quick stop to get what you need for the night!
If you get annoyed with the time suck that is grocery shopping, give the Fareway Meat Market a try, it’ll be a totally new experience of shopping. And think of all that you could do with that extra time! Go on walks, learn how to juggle, paint a mosaic, build a Lego Empire State Building, watch all three Lord of The Rings movies for the first time, the possibilities are endless!
