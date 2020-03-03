Sponsored Content
In case you had no idea Daylight Savings starts this weekend, which many of us love because it means spring and summer are coming and the sun stays out longer and longer. However, the one evil side of Daylight Savings is that it steals an hour from our Sunday, which could be spent on an innumerable amount of activities.
Personally, I like to get my shopping done on Sundays, but that means that this week my shopping time will intrude on my relaxation time. I’m here to tell you there’s a way to get that time back! If you go to Fareway Meat Market you cut a huge amount of time off your shopping trip, and in just two or three trips there they’ll help you get back that hour you lost to Daylight Savings. Awesome right?
It gets better though, because right now Fareway is giving away a $50 gift card if you tell them how you’ll spend the time you save from shopping at their store. All you have to do is go to the store, fill out a sheet telling them what you’ll do with the time you save, and drop it in the box! They’re keeping this competition going through next Monday, so get in there and try to win some free money!
