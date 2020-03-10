Sponsored Content
Spring Break is right around the corner! That means plenty of you all will be gearing up to head somewhere (hopefully) warmer than March in Iowa. Spring Break is rarely a cheap affair, with the traveling and partying and eating.
But one way to spend a bit less on the food and drinks, and still have a great time with your friends is to bring your own with you! If you and your group load up a cooler with some meat to griller, some beer or whatever you want to drink, it's going to be cheaper than eating out for every meal and give you more time to make memories with your friends!
Fareway Meat Market is giving you a chance to make the cheap alternative even cheaper! If you bring your own cooler to the Fareway Meat Market in Ames, you’ll get 10% off all fresh meat that you can fit in it! Some exclusions will apply, but you can load up on burger for a grill out, maybe some steaks. Your mind is the limit!
Make sure to go and stock up your cooler before the big trip, it’ll save you lots of money and lead to even more fun moments with all your friends.
