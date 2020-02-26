Sponsored

One might assume that a holiday traditionally celebrated with jubilant eating and drinking would be a big deal on college campuses. But, since it typically falls near the week of Spring Break, St. Patrick’s Day tends to be a non-event at Iowa State.

Understanding the valuable life lessons to be learned while day-drinking and eating cabbage with friends, a handful of eating and drinking establishments in downtown Ames knew something had to be done.

After months of extensive research, the group came across a lesser-known Irish legend that was quite literally, cause for celebration.

“Ain’t Patrick’s Day”, according to legend, commemorates the day that the body of a dead man, first thought to be the beloved Bishop Patrick, was eventually determined to simply be a drunken grifter of no significance. The message that the body wasn’t Patrick’s (“That ain’t Patrick!” was said to be exclaimed) spread throughout the countryside and sparked mass jubilation.

The holiday happens to land two Saturdays prior to spring break…..I mean St. Patrick’s Day. This year the date is March 7.

Cornbred Barbecue, Torrent Brewing Company, Whiskey River and London Underground, four of the most popular downtown gathering spots, are dedicating the day to ISU students.

Each venue will be offering “Ain’t Patrick’s Day” specials and will be rolling out the green carpet for students who feel cheated out of having a St. Patrick’s Day with their college friends.

Here are just a few specials that patrons can expect to find:

An official close to the event was overheard saying, “The legend of Ain’t Patrick might be blarney, but the event is 100% real!”