Valentine’s day is coming up fast, and while most people are probably planning to spend that day celebrating love or at least pretending to care for the sake of their significant other, I am here to tell you that there is a better option.
Instead of doing any of that you should, just spend that time watching the entire series of Friends for the 100th time. It may take more than five days to watch the entire thing, but that just means you can celebrate all weekend long with a full binge-worthy marathon.
The show has everything you need for a day like this really, with all the love and relationship drama you could want on Valentine’s Day without any of the effort of actually having to be in a relationship yourself. You don’t even have to change out of your sweatpants and leave the house for this one, which I think we can all agree sounds way better than a fun romantic date night anyways.
That’s not even including how much money you’ll be saving! A subscription to watch comes as low as $9.99 a month, which is going to be way cheaper than whatever gifts and fancy dinners you were planning. You can then spend all the money you saved the next day to buy on-sale candy and enough alcohol to forget that you spent your entire Valentine's Day weekend watching Friends alone instead of going out and finding someone who will date you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.