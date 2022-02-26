As whoever is in charge of UNESCO takes a total left turn and recommends that some weird bridge in the middle of Iowa become the next World Heritage Site in North America, there are opinions on both sides of the argument, and everyone cares too much. Below are some opinions.
For:
“Squares in a rotating pattern? This is the most interesting thing in Iowa.”
“I wouldn’t care if it lights up only one color, but sometimes they change, and that’s baller.”
“Thank God Jessica posted pictures of this on her Instagram, otherwise I couldn’t also post pictures of it on Instagram.”
Against:
“Aren’t World Heritage Sites supposed to be important or something?”
“Why did they even build this?”
“There is a possible world war going on. Let’s just put this on the back burner for a while.”
“Do we really want to be remembered in history for this?”
“I want to think we have better cultural landmarks, but I can’t really think of any right now.”
“What even happens if it becomes a Heritage Site?”
“Cars can’t even go over it, and you can’t get anywhere in America without a car, so it sucks.”
“I would like it if trains could go on it. We need more trains.”
“It didn’t even get blown up in an action movie yet.”
“I don’t like walking, and you have to walk to get there.”
