In a truly entrepreneurial twist, a group of students from Iowa State’s Cystarters program pitched the idea for Cyclone branded cigarettes dubbed “Cy-garettes.”
After fending off offers from every major player in the tobacco industry, the students were offered full funding for their venture from Philip Morris, a company owned by Altria.
“We are excited to collaborate with such young minds that embody the entrepreneurial spirit we love at Philip Morris,” a brand rep from Philip Morris said in a press release. “It’s great to see college students seeing and understanding the countless benefits from our lifestyle products.”
When asked about future plans for their new brand, the students said kids’ toys, candy and vapes were their next venture.
“I think a collaboration with Juul would be amazing,” said Chad A. Morel, front man for the students behind the product. “Could you imagine? Cy right there in your hand as you rip a fat pull in the back row of your class. Revolutionary.”
As for the copyright issues, Philip Morris assures that their legal team for their 102 billion dollar company can beat Iowa State for licensing rights.
