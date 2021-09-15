A new section from the Iowa State Daily, Daily Diatribes aims to give you just one more email from your favorite campus newspaper on Sundays.
You may be thinking, “What’s this? More news? Leave me alone already!”
No no no no no no.
Not news, humor.
The Daily Diatribes wants to alleviate all the stress from the week before with a hearty laugh or a slightly stronger blow of air from your nose.
Featuring two or three articles a week, the articles will be aimed at things on campus revolving around students and one miscellaneous topic.
If you think that you could write something better, then try it! Reach out to humor@iowastatedaily.com with your submission and we will see what you can do. Submissions are welcomed from any student or staff.
So look out this coming Sunday, Sept. 19 and every following Sunday for your new source of funny at Iowa State.
