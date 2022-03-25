In a recent announcement from Ames, local government has decided to start charging fare for students riding CyRide.
“It is with great regret that we have to start charging fare amid rising fuel prices,” the announcement from CyRide’s board of trustees stated. “Those gas prices man. We’re riding on half tanks at most. We started selling plasma to get gas money.”
Unable to adequately keep their fleet of vehicles fueled, CyRide is taking a page from Uber in their recent fuel charge of 35-65 cents. However, CyRide will be charging a flat one dollar to all passengers.
