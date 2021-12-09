An acting professor has announced that all end-of-semester grade bumps will require students to give their most harrowing performance yet: why he should bump their grade. Many members of the class body did not take kindly to his grading of their performances.
“I asked him if he could bump my grade because my grandma just died, and he said that I wasn’t even acting,” Rebecca Smith said, a freshman whose grandma just died. “He misled me. I said that I wasn’t trying to do the assignment, and he acknowledged me and said thank you for coming in. Three days later, he puts in the grade book that my ‘grief was wooden.’”
The controversial professor, an actor turned waiter turned teacher, has been known in the past for other riveting performances such as Sleeping with your Students Ain’t That Bad! and Yes, I am Excited for the Cyclone Football Game This Weekend. Yet, despite the controversy, other students are reacting positively to his extra credit opportunities.
“Easiest grade bump ever!” Tony Jarrod said, a sophomore. “I just told him my grandma died!”
When reached for comment about the divisive extra credit opportunities, the acting professor released the following statement.
“I love my students, and whether or not they decide to continue to pursue acting, I hope they utilize what I taught in this class,” the professor said. “If I have done my job well, future professors will not see a student acting, but a student.”
