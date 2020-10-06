Unique Ames is more than a name, it’s their philosophy about providing apartments that are, well, “Unique”.
Unique Ames started 27 years ago as a small family business by Keith and Deb Arneson, and it still is a family run organization including their son, daughter, and daughter in law. Since then, they have partnered with other local property owners who share their desire to offer upscale apartments with great amenities at affordable prices both on and off Campus.
Since their partnership 6 years ago with 2 Cyclone Alums, who are the owners of The Heights group of apartments (The Heights at Lincoln Swing, Mortensen Heights I&II, Aurora Heights I&II), together, they now offer almost 700 upscale unique apartments throughout Ames.
Unique prides itself on offering the most innovative, high quality properties in Ames with a price that won’t break your budget.
It is important that any apartment they put their name on would be one that their own kids would actually want to live in, and when you walk into one of Unique’s various Heights apartments, you can feel its quality right away. They also listened to what tenants asked for when building the projects. Beginning with The Heights at Lincoln Swing, the owners took advice from our ISU student tenants (Including one of the owner’s sons), to influence the design of each successive project, adding something new and different to each one.
There’s a pride in the design and craftsmanship that immediately stands out, and Unique goes above and beyond to offer superior amenities, at a price that makes you know that you’re getting incredible value. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances for the blossoming chefs of the world, a truly one-of-a-kind dog park for the pooch lovers of the world, a complimentary 55-inch TV for the very specific benefit of every college student who’s ever existed... In-unit laundry, individual parking spots, stylish loft spaces, lots of storage, and individual bathroom for each bedroom in most units.
Value
Most of Unique’s apartments include heat, water, garbage, internet and cable TV, membership at Ames Fitness Center & free parking. All this, together with luxury amenities, starting as low as $495/month.PRIVACY
And, perhaps the highest-rated luxury of them all if you ask fellow Iowa State students: The luxury of privacy. Many of the various Heights apartments have a bathroom for every bedroom in the unit because while “sharing is caring” in so many ways (and you’re encouraged to share meals, feelings, Netflix passwords, etc.), when it comes to bathrooms, sharing isn’t really “caring,” is it?
Community
Unique is proud of all these in-unit amenities, but ultimately that’s only part of what makes these apartments special. So much of the lasting value you receive from your college experience is in the bonds you make with your fellow students―which is why Unique has worked to foster fun and welcoming community spaces to enjoy with friends.
Spread throughout The various Heights properties you’ll find ponds, walking trails, grills, picnic tables, a clubhouse, study rooms, game rooms and exercise equipment. All of these help these properties stand out, sure, but they’re really there because, having lived the college life themselves, the owners have an authentic understanding of what elevates a college home from “just ok” to “amazing.”
Passion
Unique is driven every day by a passion for creating high-quality homes for the
students of this amazing university. Whether you’re a new or returning Cyclone, the Unique family is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of your college experience.
Contact
If you’d like to learn more about Unique's properties, please visit their website at: www.uniqueames.com
