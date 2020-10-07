Furman Realty has been an institution in Ames since the 1950s, and a whole lot of change over the course of 60 plus years is no surprise.
Businesses have come and gone and come again, the university has grown in incredible ways, breakfast burritos have become a thing…
But one thing that has remained constant is the sense of community in Ames. The people who live here—especially you, the Iowa State student—take pride in the town. You care for it. You keep it vibrant and interesting, and it’s in that spirit that Furman Realty strives to provide you with the highest quality homes in Ames.
When you rent an apartment from this third-generation, family-owned company, you benefit from decades of experience in property management and deep ties to Ames. It all adds up to homes that boast an authentic local vibe without sacrificing the expert care and range of amenities you’d expect from a large and well-staffed company.
Furman currently has over 400 student-friendly units available in the Ames area that offer a diverse and exciting array of perks. There’s parking for every unit, a full-time maintenance staff, and no application fees; but beyond that, there’s a long list of benefits you could enjoy in a Furman apartment:
Convenience
If you search their available apartments you’ll find units that are both minutes from campus and close to some of the best food and fun Ames has to offer.
Affordability
You won’t find better value anywhere in Ames, especially when you factor in the quality of the units. Furman offers an impressive selection of homes in the $595–$1500 per month range.
Your bills paid
In the vast majority of Furman’s apartments, you cover electricity and they cover just about everything else. High-speed internet, direct TV, heat, water—it’s all on the house.
Modern finishes
If it’s high-end living you seek, Furman offers apartments with stainless-steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, new hardwood floors and private decks.
Pet friendliness
At Furman they respect the fur, man! (They also respect bad puns.) If you’re looking for a comfortable home for you and your pet, they’ve got you covered.
It doesn’t end there. Many of Furman’s units come with a fitness center membership, proximity to public transportation, eye-popping duplex layouts, and more.
One of the major benefits of being around for a while is that Furman has been able to grow along with Ames. Over the years, they’ve focused on offering undergraduate and graduate students at Iowa State a comfortable home no matter their needs, and they look forward to the opportunity to do so for you!
Contact
If you’re interested in seeing a list of available apartments at Furman, please visit their website at: www.furmanrealty.com