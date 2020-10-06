First Property Management understands how a safe, comfortable, convenient home can elevate your experience at Iowa State. They’ve lived it themselves!
FPM was founded 25 years ago by Mike Frisk, an alumnus who fell so Cyclone-over-heels in love with Ames that he never left. The vibrant student body, the proud history, and above all, Ames’s deep sense of community inspired him to put down roots at Iowa State. A passion for real estate development narrowed his focus further: he set out to build a company guided by quality, affordability, and service that provided first-rate housing for future generations of students.
What began as a small portfolio of apartments has blossomed into a large and diverse family of properties, totaling over a thousand apartments in the Ames community today. This level of expansion has far exceeded Mike’s original vision. But through it all, FPM has maintained its commitment to what’s most important to you when choosing a college home.
Location
FPM manages properties in the most desirable student locations in Ames, particularly if you’re hoping to live close to campus. In the blocks directly west of campus, First Property has more apartments than any other property manager, all located between Sheldon and Hyland Avenues. There’s no better way to be part of the action and develop that sense of Iowa State community than to live close to the people and places you care most about.
Plus, let’s face it, you didn’t choose Iowa State for its tropical climate. It gets pretty darn cold here, and the shorter your commute the better! Imagine if all you had to do to get home was walk across Sheldon and up some stairs? Life is good.
Quality
One of the benefits of having been embedded in the Ames community for decades is that FPM has developed a keen sense of the quality its students are looking for in an apartment. This isn’t an episode of Million Dollar Listings, but when you walk into a home you do want to know that the management company cares about the space. FPM holds every unit in its portfolio to a high standard, so that when you and your friends are planning the next party or location for the next group study sesh, you’re glad to throw your hosting hat into the ring.
Service
FPM understands that the last thing a busy student wants is to worry about whether your shower faucet is leaking or your microwave is about to pulverize your burrito again. FPM is extremely proud of their service and maintenance record—and not just their ability to handle all issues quickly and effectively, but also their emphasis on doing it with a smile.
First Property’s maintenance team isn’t just some random workers from a company you’ve never heard of—they’re FPM employees. There’s a dedicated maintenance team that handles any issues that might emerge, meaning that it might even be Mike himself that turns up at 2 am to fix your overflowing toilet!
Community
If you set aside all the practical considerations about renting an apartment—the cost, the location, the amenities—what’s left? What’s the one thing that adds lasting value to your college experience? For FPM, the answer is “community.” Through the years they’ve developed meaningful relationships with local businesses and fellow alumni, so when you rent an apartment with First Property Management, you should feel like you’re part of the Cyclone family.
Hear it from our tenants:
I have lived with FPM for two years and my experience has been overwhelmingly positive. The FPM maintenance team has always been quick responding to service requests and are always polite and professional.
-Claire Dupuis
When I needed my kitchen faucet fixed, I submitted a maintenance request online and had it fixed by the next day. The worker was very friendly and the process was simple and quick.
-Maddie Lynch
Contact
For a full list of available apartments and tenant services, please visit our website at www.fpmofames.com.
