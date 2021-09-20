The Ames City Councilmember Amber Corrieri announced that she will be running for reelection in November. Corrieri is currently serving in her second term as an at-large member of the council, where she has served since 2013.
As an at-large councilmember, Corrieri was elected by voters throughout Ames, including the student population. She has worked on engagement with constituents of all kinds and is partnering with student groups to further connect to campus.
“We need to continue to find ways to come to the students where they are, and continue to have casual conversations… and to let them know what the community has to offer them,” Corrieri said during an interview with the Daily.
She recommends that all constituents utilize social media and council meeting public forums to voice questions, concerns and suggestions to their local government officials.
During her time on the Ames City Council, Corrieri has focused on housing, human services and finance. If reelected, she is specifically looking forward to further her work on expanding housing in Downtown Ames, continuing with the Climate Action Plan and expanding recreation activities to be more affordable and accessible to all residents.
“I have developed a lot of relationships with different constituencies and really tried to leverage those to create solutions in the community and that’s something that I want to continue to do,” Corrieri said.
In addition to serving the community as a City Council member, Corrieri is director of Corporate Compliance and Communications at Mainstream Living, an organization that focuses on providing disability and mental health services within the state. She has lived in Ames for the last two decades with her husband and two teenage children.
The City Council and School Board election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Additional information about the upcoming election in Story County can be found here.
