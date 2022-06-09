It’s almost been a year and a half since the closest the United States of America has been to the end of the peaceful transfer of power – a bedrock of our very democracy — and as the next few weeks pass, the January 6th hearings will offer a grim glimpse at reality.
After former President Donald Trump had lost a collective total of over 60 lawsuits over the 2020 Presidential Election outcome and exhausted every other legal effort, he seemed to pursue the only remaining option left: prevent the peaceful transfer of power to his successor.
Like most major events in recent history, people remember where they were and what they were doing. I remember both quite well. I was at home, going about my normal routine, when I decided to turn on the television in the living room. The certification of the election results was about to begin on the local news network. I decided to sit down and wait to watch as I had never watched the ceremony before. I was genuinely interested in the procedure that was taking place, but soon it was overcome with footage of an active riot. Soon the house chambers were evacuated, and the Capitol was breached. I, along with the world, was glued to the screen, waiting to see how the riot played out.
I felt many feelings that day. Fear. Anxiety. Bewilderment. But none of those were as strong as the shock I felt. Shock at the situation. Shock at the violence. Shock that one man would incite a mob to overthrow our constitutional republic and divert the rule of law that has governed our nation for generations.
As the entire country braces for the revelations of the coming weeks, every American is offered a front row seat to discover the truth behind January 6.
I will most certainly turn on the television, like I did on January 6, and take a seat in my living room. Though I hope that as I watch this upcoming major event in recent history, I will experience emotions different from that day: comfort, relief, and reassurance.
I guess I will have to find out.
