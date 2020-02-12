A goal of mine this semester is to write a weekly column. As editor-in-chief, I don't write as much as I used to and I want to make sure my writing skills, and portfolio, stay up to date and sharp.
My staff always jokes about my root beer obsession. On any given day you can waltz into the newsroom and see at least one or two root beer bottles or cans on my desk. It's a staple in my diet, which may not be a good thing, but it's become a habit nonetheless.
Sick of the crazy caucus news and with fewer ideas than usual, I joked about writing about my intense opinions about root beer brands. I really do enjoy trying different kinds of root beers, and it's a small thing that makes me happy after a long day. I think we all have something small like that that we are truly passionate about, even if we don't talk about it all the time.
My philosophy is that if we can't appreciate the small things in life, such as a nice cold glass of root beer, then the world can be a very difficult place.
My staff encouraged me to actually write down this column idea I have had for a long time, and it was published last week on Friday. I was expecting backlash for writing about something so seemingly trivial and unimportant, especially amidst a crazy election cycle with breaking news every hour.
But I am so glad I did, because it connected me with some community members and taught me the importance of focusing on the fun parts of life sometimes.
I received multiple emails and even a letter to the editor discussing my column and people recommending me different kinds of root beer to try.
A friend from back home and her mother sent me some money to try some different craft root beers, which don't worry, will be put to good use in my upcoming follow up column trying some of your recommendations.
Thank you for humoring me and engaging with our content, and please continue to do so. Let us know your thoughts and opinions, one of journalism's goals is to create conversation, no matter what the subject may be.
So be on the look out for a part two with your suggestions, and if you want to recommend any drinks please feel free to send me an email at annelise.wells@iowastatedaily.com. Also shoot me an email if you have ideas for other columns, editorials or submit your own letter to the editor.
If you think your opinion or topic isn't important enough to be published, remember that I wrote about my root beer tier list that I didn't think anyone would read.
