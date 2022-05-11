It has been a ride for sure—which is a strong understatement.
As I part ways, I would like to take my time to thank all readers of the Daily and impart with a personal bit on what I learned as a student, a person and a member of the Daily staff.
While I will certainly miss Iowa State and had my fair share of lasts with the Daily, academics here and doing stand-up comedy in Ames, those are fleeting feelings.
There is a decent bit of these coming out, but all who write these are in different circumstances. I for one have a good couple years on the rest of the staff being a college drop out that came back to finish out his education and go further with it after three years. While others are reminiscing on their time here, I thought maybe drop a lesson instead.
Not to say I am any bit wiser or more experienced than my peers; however, I do feel as if I have a leg up in social capital given that I had spent a couple years away from college to develop myself before returning to chase my goals and ambitions.
The lesson I offer? Be greedier.
The most valuable thing you have in your life is your time. We all have 24 hours in the day. Others have money and/or abilities to stretch it out, but regardless, you have to make the most of it.
There is no time that can be afforded to waste. There is no period of your life that is expendable.
As you approach your next steps in life, really look within and ask yourself if what you are going to do or about to do is worth your time? Could you be spending that time de-stressing, working on yourself or some project? Could you be spending that time with loved ones?
I am not saying to dedicate yourself to work, but to dedicate your time to you and only your passions. Do only what will make you happy at the end of the day.
And as always, an anecdote, but I will keep it briefer than usual. I was told by a professor of mine, “Do not occupy space.”
That is a very open-ended thing to say. What it meant to me was do not simply exist — make waves. Show why you should be here. What it meant to the rest of the class is a mystery to me.
I had spent time just kind of floating through life. No real path, I had interests I could not be bothered to pursue, and I was just content existing. My time was not my own and offered it to anyone else to fill some void.
That time consisted of jobs I hated and relationships I didn’t care for. I realized I had wasted years of my life and something should change. I took a step back and took time to find what I should be doing. I looked at all past interests I had that brought me some joy, and that has always been writing, comedy and helping people.
So what did I do? I dropped everything to only pursue things in these avenues, and I have never been happier. I do not offer my time to things I feel are menial or unimportant to me. I am ever greedy and do not do anything that isn't in these three paths.
I will not offer more of my time to work on something or spend time with someone that does not benefit at least one of these three things.
I can’t tell you what to do. I don’t even know if this will mean anything to anyone. Regardless, this is what I have to offer. If you feel like it is a waste of your time, then don’t do it. Only do what will make you happy. Be greedier with your time and do not offer it to anyone or anything you deem is not beneficial to you.
It has been a pleasure Iowa State. Omar out.
