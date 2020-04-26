The last couple of weeks have consisted of Donald Trump supporters stomping the streets, falsely believing their rights are being stripped from them while gripping signs and guns. President Trump has been calling for his supporters to “LIBERATE” while spewing the fake narrative that their constitutional rights are under attack.
Signs that read “my body, my choice” or a variation of that have been captured during these protests. The idiocy of believing it is a choice whether or not a literal virus infects a person is beyond comprehension, but what makes this laughably ironic is the fact that when other laws infringing on the rights of a woman’s choice to decide what happens with her body is present, “my body, my choice” melts away into a screeching chorus of anti-choice conservatives.
When the government is infringing on the rights of same-sex couples wanting to adopt the children “pro-life” propagandists ignore once they are born into actual existence are denied the right to do so based on flimsy religious veils, it is apparently justifiable and befittingly controlled.
When brown and black people are arrested, they “should have been following the rules,” but the moment unfavorable rules fall upon the protestor’s doorstep, they have the freedom to rebel and disobey? They link in their rebellion with the First Amendment but demand silence when unarmed black men are begging police officers not to shoot. Black and Latino communities are being hit with waves of increasing devastation more so than other communities due to socioeconomic issues, but if they started (rightfully) storming the streets, demanding that their government do more to help them, how do you think the pro-Trump protestors would react?
“The face mask you’re wearing symbolizes you losing your freedom of speech,” was written on a truck partaking in a protest. Clearly, the lockdown protestors still have their freedom of speech by writing absurdities freely on their vehicles and whining in the streets.
Pitiful signs about wanting a haircut or to go golfing during a literal pandemic signifies that these protestors do not want to go back to work — they want others to risk their lives for their negligible desires. We are all tired of the virus, we are all being affected financially, emotionally, physically and so on. While those protestors put themselves and others at risk because they erroneously believe their rights are under attack, they are only making this worse and prolonging the road to recovery as a nation.
It is obvious that these protestors pick and choose who gets to express their freedom of speech and choice. Disenfranchised communities are often silenced and are expected to follow every single rule and stipulation even if it is unjust, yet armed white men and women ride on their privilege to protest and rebel against their leaders during a pandemic with no consequence or backlash. The protestors do not believe in science or what medical professionals are telling them, just like Trump.
This should enrage you — these protestors are bringing their children and their elderly to these rallies, potentially infecting and killing those around them, and for what? The states and government are enforcing shelter-in-place policies and temporary closures for everyone's safety.
(2) comments
This is a particularly stupid editorial from the Daily, which specializes in stupid editorials.
The coronavirus is not much more deadly than the flu which afflicts us every year. The recovery rate from the coronavirus is nearly 100%. If you are a kid under 18, the chances of you dying from the coronavirus is nearly zero. If you are an adult, 18 to 45 yoa, you have the same chance of dying of coronavirus as you do of dying in a plane crash. For middle aged people, crossing the street is more dangerous. However, if you are older than 70 and sick, your fatality rate skyrockets to 80 times the normal population. Old sick people should be quarantined, not the healthy majority of the population. And, really, you quarantine sick people, not healthy people. That’s where the government botched things, cratering the economy. Whenever the government does something big and stupid and destructive, you can be sure that ignorant liberals will be cheering it on.
Among the people who test positive for coronavirus, half display no symptoms. Most of the other half display mild symptoms that require no medical care other than what you can do yourself. In other words, most people who catch the coronavirus, generate the antibodies to suppress it. The more people mingle, the more they contract the coronavirus, and the more they develop the antibodies to defeat it. This is how herd immunity protects the general population and blocks the pathways to the vulnerable minority.
The stupid quarantine, the stupid social distancing, the stupid face masks and the stupid liberals who loudly defend all this stupidity are ignorant as snails about the science of herd immunity. This quarantine and everything that goes with it makes the population sicker by isolating them. Opening up America would develop the herd immunity that would make us healthier.
You don’t have to take my word for it. Norway and Sweden border each other and have similar populations. Norway went into quarantine while Sweden did not. They both have similar rates of fatalities.
So, not only do the quarantine protesters have the Constitution on their side, but the science as well. It always amuses me to hear scientifically illiterate liberals claim science is on their side when they don’t know jack about science. They fallaciously appeal to the authority of science while remaining unable to rationally make the scientific argument to back their case.
Black and brown people are arrested more often because they perpetrate crimes more often, mostly against black and brown people. For example, blacks account for 13% of the population, but over half the homicides, 90% of them against other blacks. In white Nebraska, 90% of its homicides are perpetrated by one black neighborhood in north Omaha. The gun homicide rate in America is about 5 per 100,000. In one black neighborhood in St Louis, the gun homicide rate is 295 per 100K, nearly 60 times the average. How far down in the sand must liberals bury their heads to be ignorant of these facts? The giant racist fraud that liberals perpetrate on America is to pass the buck for black dysfunction, dishonestly blaming it all on white racism.
The cops are not shooting black men willy nilly as the lying liberals claim. Seventy percent of all black men shot dead by the police prompted their deaths by opening fire on the police. Many of the remaining unarmed blacks shot dead prompted their deaths by attacking the police. For example, if a black man tries to ram a cop and gets shot for his trouble, liberals call that an unarmed black man shot by cops. Other doomed black men attack the cops with whatever is at hand, the cops own equipment, or fists and feet. The liberals claim all such aggressors are innocent unarmed black men shot dead for fun by cops. What a despicable lie.
Three years ago, a car full of black thugs shot into a crowd of students at Campustown. They were stopped only by two white policemen who fired back, defending the students and wounding the criminals. The editors of the Iowa State Daily had nothing but criticism for the heroic cops who put their lives on the line. They had not one whit of criticism for the black criminals who shot the students. This crazy racist liberal bias actually gives black criminals a pass even when they try to kill Iowa State students.
By ram, I mean ram a car into a cop.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.