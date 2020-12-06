By definition, sitcoms are uplifting situational comedies — their nature allows them to shy away from uncomfortable social critique. Especially in animated comedies, where the subject matter is more malleable and the narrative is more flexible, it is surprising to see a lack of shows that address some issues head-on. One of the most heartfelt comedies of recent times, "Bob’s Burgers," offers a look into the wild and warm life of a family from a lower socioeconomic level that very few comedies venture into. This column doesn’t have spoilers.
Even in "South Park," another animated adult comedy, the families are able to buy the kids gifts and such very naturally. Bob Belcher’s family is very aware of their economic status, and the show uses this as much for comic relief as it does for emotional exposition. As a third-generation restaurateur, Bob, with his wife (Linda) and three children (Gene, Louise and Tina), navigates the oddities of being the owner of a burger joint that’s, well, not really doing well.
"Bob’s Burgers" is a hilarious show, carried by excellent writing and a brilliant voice cast, with a unique sense of humor that makes it a series to cherish. The Belchers are like any other misfit family in pop culture in many ways; in many other ways, the Belcher family is startlingly exceptional. Commonly dysfunctional characters have redeeming character arcs where their quirks help them save the day, or the dame, or the dying father of the dame. "Bob’s Burgers" delivers no such payoffs.
The battles the Belchers face are commonplace and the victories they claim are the pedestrian niceties, the overcoming of a poor family’s daily struggles with normal things, like putting food on the table or making it to a high school performance in time. Rick and Morty save the world, BoJack Horseman roams the upper echelons of the celebrity life, The Venture Bros. are goofy but adventurous and smart, why, even Homer Simpson goes to space. The life of the Belcher family isn’t as happening, but it is fairly wholesome. The characters love and support each other, and this reaffirming of value is lovely to watch.
The Belcher family is made up of characters whose quirks make them unique, but also play a part in their character development. There are no aliens in "Bob’s Burgers," no megalomaniac threatening to blow up the city. Alongside, of course, a subtext that deals with class struggles, "Bob’s Burgers" manages to portray the life of a very normal family with very normal problems. The circumstances of being born into a certain socioeconomic area of society are simply what they are — circumstances. And loving your family and accepting your loved ones for who they are is just what makes us human. If you’re looking to start a new show this holiday season, "Bob’s Burgers" is truly a top contender. Wash your hands, wear a mask and good luck for your finals.
