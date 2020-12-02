Holiday tables will be smaller with fewer folks around the Thanksgiving table and treasured family memories lost for good.
The governor stole that from us by months of COVID-19 mismanagement from ignoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's state-reopening guidelines to hiding the public from reports showing her how bad things were; from lacking a coherent plan to following the advice of a TV star over state health experts; from forcing meat packing plants to remain open to pushing students back into classrooms; from poor modeling of masking and physical distancing to weak regulations; and from doing nothing while Iowa families starve and go homeless to misspending federal money.
Now, it is unsafe to gather for Thanksgiving.
Stealing holidays is what you do when your heart is two sizes too small.
