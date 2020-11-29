A threat to our representative democracy has been the 24-hour cable news channels and social media. Polarization has been profitable to them, but not for the viewers. These types of media are polluting our minds and destroying relationships.
It is disheartening to learn friends and family are disowning each other over politics. There is difficulty engaging in meaningful dialogue with people who easily dismiss the other side as being part of a cult or being hard to convince due to their political alignment or opinion. They opt to stay in their echo chambers.
We are diverse and unique and prioritize issues differently. Let us not forget the late the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wanted us to judge based on character — not color. People who share race or ethnic background are not monolithic. We might support the same candidate but for different reasons.
Doubtful most people agree with a candidate 100 percent. Best to not assume each other as being a radical socialist or a white supremacist before engaging in civil discourse. We should overcome our biases and reflect on our words and actions because many appear to become the dragon they wish to slay. Do not expect others to understand you when you do not try to understand them.
Despite our differences, we are more alike than perceived. We might have different solutions, but we care about our country. We should not wait for a presidential candidate to win an election to advocate for compassion and civility. Now is the time to mend the torn fabric of our country.
Scott Le is a lab technician at Iowa State University.
