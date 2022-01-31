Classroom

Columnist Jacob Mauren criticizes Gov. Reynolds' push for parent access and control of learning materials in schools. 

In early January, Governor Kim Reynolds gave her Condition of the State address. In it, she doubled down on her party's position that certain teachers are pushing a specific ideology in the classroom and touted her plans to increase parent access to learning materials. While the general idea of parental access to learning materials is not absurd, I have no doubt the intended outcome is the alteration of materials to fit a certain worldview. 

The context of this new push from the Reynolds administration is not difficult to find. Across the country, conservatives have taken aim at the curriculum being taught in schools. Curriculum that focuses on both race and the Holocaust seems to be under particular scrutiny. Recently, the governor banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Iowa, though it seems to have had minimal to no effect on schools. 

The governor's proposed plan would have all school curricula and available library books published and available for parents to look through. While the idea alone is not too difficult to swallow, I believe it is clear that the intended impact of this change is to increase parent intervention and alteration of teaching materials, likely to fit a more conservative worldview if current events tell us anything.

I think the general encouragement of this behavior is already becoming evident in the state. Just this week, Oksoloosa schools have had to deal with parent complaints about the teaching of Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech and Ruby Bridges' integration into a white school in the South. 

The fact is, there is likely to be a parent in each class that has objections to something in the material. Someone isn't going to want it to be taught that the Civil War was fought over slavery because their great-grandpappy fought for the South. Someone is going to want intelligent design to be taught in biology so "both sides" of the evolution debate are given. 

I also just have a general issue with taking control away from the teachers who have dedicated their lives to educating. I can only assume the parents who are plumbers, engineers and more would not want teachers over their shoulders telling them how to do their jobs, so why would we encourage that in the other direction?

Realistically, the governor will likely get whatever legislation she wants to be passed. The results of which we will only be able to see over the years. I can only hope schools are given the final say in what they get to teach this states' children.

jacob mauren profile pic.png

Columnist Jacob Mauren is a sophomore in political science. 

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.