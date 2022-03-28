U.S. Capitol

Columnist Jacob Mauren says the Department of Justice must hold Trump and his allies accountable for their actions leading up to the events of Jan. 6. 

Following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, many expected the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the Joe Biden administration to begin a brutal crackdown on many of the perpetrators. But so far, the department has been fairly quiet aside from hitting various rioters with charges. Now Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ face renewed expectations for action as a California court points to the possible criminality of Donald Trump, and the House of Representatives looks to hold multiple Trump allies in contempt of Congress.

On Monday, the California district court released a ruling regarding John Eastman and the U.S. House Select Committee on January 6th's access to his emails. Eastman was a close ally of former President Trump following his 2020 election loss and helped craft the plan to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden. The investigation into Eastman then inevitably led to a look into the activities of then-President Trump in the days between the election and Jan. 6.  

Throughout the decision, the judge not only points out the wrongdoings of Eastman but also Donald Trump. Judge David Carter lays out how Trump and Eastman likely created the plan with full knowledge that it had no legal basis and continually pushed it anyways. Judge Carter even goes as far to outright accuse the pair of attempting a coup. 

Much of the decision reads like less of a case against Eastman and more like a guide for how to prosecute Donald Trump. Something a notable chunk of the country has been waiting for for a while. 

In addition to the Eastman case, the House January 6th Committee voted to hold Trump allies Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress. Both refused to appear after being summoned, and their fate will now be up to the House and possibly the DOJ. Should the House vote to charge them, which they likely will, thanks to Democrat control, it will then be up to the DOJ to charge and apprehend them. 

Whichever story grabs your attention more, it is clear that the DOJ is going to be under pressure to make a move soon. Millions of Americans are waiting for some larger-scale justice for the behavior of the former president and his allies following their defeat. The more information that comes out, the clearer it becomes that there was an organized attempt by our executive to ignore the will of the people. Aside from its criminality, it is a huge insult and danger to all of our institutions. If the Biden DOJ does one thing during its entire tenure, it needs to be holding this group accountable for its actions.

jacob mauren profile pic.png

Columnist Jacob Mauren is a junior in political science. 

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.