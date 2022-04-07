The Daily is essential. Many students just see it as another email cluttering their inbox, but their services extend beyond the Daily Dose.
The Daily's online PDF archives extend back to 1995, providing an invaluable historic vault of noteworthy events. This provides a way of peeking back in time at "the way things were."
More importantly, the archives also cover questionable decisions by those in positions of power at ISU that received backlash because students were made aware of them by the Daily's coverage. Said archives offer some assurance that knowledge of those events won't become entirely lost to time. If we have no way of informing ourselves about past controversies and their impacts, it will be impossible to recognize patterns of ill intent. Actions that directly affect you may be carried out quietly and swept under the rug because "everyone will forget about it in four years."
You may not care about what the Daily says tomorrow. But someone 20 years down the line might. To cut the Daily is to burn knowledge.
Hassein Rife is a senior in electrical engineering.
Opinion Policies
Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.
Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful.
Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.
