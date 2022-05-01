I thought of Michelle Obama a couple of nights ago as I watched Ben Shapiro speak at Stephens Auditorium on the Iowa State University campus on Thursday, April 28.
His topic was the effect of wokeness on American culture.
In Feb. 2008, Michelle Obama told an audience at a Wisconsin presidential primary event, “For the first time in my adult lifetime, I'm really proud of my country because it feels like hope is making a comeback … not just because Barack has done well, but because I think people are hungry for change."
At the Shapiro event, for the first time in my adult life, I felt really proud of my alma mater Iowa State University because, similar to Mrs. Obama, I also feel like hope is making a comeback. I think the audience showed a hunger for change.
I have a triple connection to Iowa State. As a student, I collected an undergraduate and master’s degree. More recently, I taught at Iowa State after a successful career in corporate business, retiring as a Professor of Practice from the Iowa State College of Business. My experience with Iowa State spans about 50 years.
The audience at the Shapiro event was respectful and appreciative. No demonstrations or cancel culture shout downs. I was surprised the event was allowed to take place. I expected the administration to create a false claim to derail it. And to their credit, they did not.
I feared the Q&A period would devolve into a demonstration of disdain for ideas that diverge from university groupthink. I was relieved the event avoided another 2014 national Veishea embarrassment for ISU. The auditorium has 2602 seats and was packed. The line outside was blocks long.
Many were turned away, but I doubt you will not hear this reporting from local faux news sources.
“Hopeful change.” The Shapiro audience was another sign that that positive change is on the way.
Dan Malliet is a retired professor of practice at the Ivy College of Business and an Iowa State alum.
Opinion Policies
Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.
Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful.
Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.